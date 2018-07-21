Uttar Pradesh Woman Raped, Crime Allegedly Filmed By Friends Of Accused

Uttar Pradesh police officials said the 3 accused are absconding (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a forest area in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The crime was committed in Goharpur village on Thursday and was filmed by two of his friends, Adarsh Mandi police station SHO Rajkumar Sharma said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman after she regained consciousness, she was forcibly taken to the forest area and raped by the man. The man's two friends also physically assaulted her and filmed the crime.

The three persons are absconding, Mr Sharma added.

The woman was found unconscious and brought to the district hospital by a police team.