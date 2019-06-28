Sex Racket Busted, Nine Arrested In Raigad District

The police received a tip-off that the racket operated from two bungalows in Alibag town.

With the arrest of nine people, the police claimed to have busted a sex racket in Raigad district today.

The police had received a tip-off that the racket operated from two bungalows in Alibag town. The bungalows were raided after sending decoy customers and nine people -- six middlemen and three women -- were arrested, said an official.

Cocaine was also found during the search.

Those arrested were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation was on, he added.

