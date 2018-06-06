Sessions On Good Governance For Gujarat Ministers, IAS Officers A total of 200 participants, including probationary IAS officers, would join the discussions on ways to bring in good governance.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will give away prizes to the officers, the day the session concludes. (File) Ahmedabad: Gujarat ministers and IAS officers will hold discussions on bringing in good governance measures in a three-day brainstorming session beginning Thursday in Vadodara.



Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel will also participate in the 'Chintan Shibir' to be held in the premises of Vadodara-based Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC), an official release said today.



A total of 200 participants, including probationary IAS officers, would join the discussions on ways to bring in good governance in administration, it said.



Some of the key issues on table include urban administration, new opportunities in agricultural sector, measures for bringing down child and mother mortality rates, malnutrition, rural development and improving quality of education.



Ministers and bureaucrats would also join panel discussions and group discussions on these issues. Separate panel discussions are being planned with a view to generate new ideas for making administrative procedures more responsive, transparent, and vigilant, it said.



The Chief Minister would distribute awards of 'Best District Collector' and 'Best District Development Officer' on June 9, which is the concluding day of the session.





Gujarat ministers and IAS officers will hold discussions on bringing in good governance measures in a three-day brainstorming session beginning Thursday in Vadodara.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel will also participate in the 'Chintan Shibir' to be held in the premises of Vadodara-based Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC), an official release said today.A total of 200 participants, including probationary IAS officers, would join the discussions on ways to bring in good governance in administration, it said.Some of the key issues on table include urban administration, new opportunities in agricultural sector, measures for bringing down child and mother mortality rates, malnutrition, rural development and improving quality of education. Ministers and bureaucrats would also join panel discussions and group discussions on these issues. Separate panel discussions are being planned with a view to generate new ideas for making administrative procedures more responsive, transparent, and vigilant, it said.The Chief Minister would distribute awards of 'Best District Collector' and 'Best District Development Officer' on June 9, which is the concluding day of the session. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter