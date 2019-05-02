Senior Police Official Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh, One Arrested

The police official was killed by Himanshu Pratap Singh at the latter's residence

Bhopal Police has arrested one Himanshu Pratap Singh from Vidisha in connection with the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) GL Ahirwar.

Ahirwar was shot dead in Awadhpuri police station area of Bhopal.

The police said Ahirwar was killed by Singh at his residence in Awadhpuri area in the city on Wednesday.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

