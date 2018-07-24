Senior Cop In Rajasthan's Churu Given Wedding-Like Farewell

Over 100 policemen carried the procession where the senior officer sat on a horse while officers danced

In a rare gesture, Rahul Barhat, a Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan's Churu, was given a wedding-like farewell where policemen carried out a grand procession to bid adieu to their senior officer.



Mr Barhat, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was transferred as the deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur east



Over 100 policemen carried a wedding-like procession where Mr Barhat sat on a decorated horse and other officers danced around it.