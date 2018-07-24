Senior Cop In Rajasthan's Churu Given Wedding-Like Farewell

In a rare gesture, Rahul Barhat, a Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan's Churu, was given a wedding-like farewell where policemen carried out a grand procession to bid adieu to their senior officer.
Mr Barhat, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was transferred as the deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur east
Over 100 policemen carried a wedding-like procession where Mr Barhat sat on a decorated horse and other officers danced around it.
The police personnel were seen dancing in uniforms.
It began from the police lines and concluded at the Superintendent of Police's residence.
"It was the best tenure of my career as the SP Churu. I was here for three years and I am fully satisfied with the successful tenure," the officer said.