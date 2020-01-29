Self-Styled Godman Booked For Raping Two Teens In Haryana: Cops

The teens had come to the godman's ashram from Himachal Pradesh (Representational)

A self-styled godman of an ashram was charged on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls repeatedly over three days, police said.

They said Baba Laxanand, who runs an ashram at Raipurani in Panchkula district, has been absconding and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.



"Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, told the police that they had gone to the ashram three days back to perform service. Laxanand raped them repeatedly," Station House Officer (SHO) Neha Chauhan told reporters.



She said the minors had come to the ashram from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.



The matter came to light after the survivors and their mother narrated the ordeal to the police.



Police charged Laxanand with rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.