Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Allegedly Raping Female Disciples

A self-styled godman was nabbed by Fatehabad police for allegedly raping his female disciples.

The man, Amar Puri was arrested from his residence in Shakti Nagar area in Fatehabad district on Thursday night after a tip off, police said.

Video CDs containing the clips of the disciples being sexually assaulted were recovered from the accused, they added.

"There are videos in which he could be seen sexually abusing different female disciples", Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tohana) Joginder Sharma said.

"A case had been registered... Investigations were under progress," he added.

Puri was produced before the local court on Friday, that granted him five-day police remand, Mr Sharma added.

