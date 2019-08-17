Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Today

August 17 will be holiday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

All educational institutions will remain closed due to heavy rains in Dharamshala district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

"Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and extreme climatic conditions across the district, I hereby declare holiday for schools and educational institutions for today - August 17," District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati in an order said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district will continue to receive rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 19 degrees Celcius and 27 degrees Celcius with humidity oscillating between 75 per cent to 82 per cent.

