School Teacher Allegedly Attacked With Acid In Ranchi

A woman sustained acid burns on her face after allegedly attacked by two persons, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman -- a teacher -- was on her way back to home from school in an auto rickshaw after attending Saraswati Puja function.

Two youth were following her on motorcycle and threw acid on her near the Church complex area of the city.

She was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for treatment.

The police have recorded her statement in which she named Shrawan Kumar as one of the attackers.

The police have launched the hunt to arrest the accused.

