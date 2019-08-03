Government School Peon Thrashes Students In Front Of Teacher, Suspended

Peon at a government school in Madhya Pradesh suspended for thrashing students

A peon at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district was suspended on Friday after a video, which was widely circulated, showed him thrashing students in the presence of a teacher in a classroom.

In the video, peon Jai Prakash Mishra was seen sitting on a bench and the students on the floor. He called the boys in a tough tone one by one, slapped them and pulled their hair.

On seeing the video, the education authorities suspended him as he was found guilty of violating rules.

An education officer said that the moment the video was brought to their notice, they took action against the peon.

"A video of this incident was brought to our notice. The peon has been suspended with immediate effect. The investigation is underway to know if some others were involved in the case," said a senior district education officer RS Patel about the incident.

The order released by the district education officer stated that the peon, who was posted at the higher secondary school, will stay attached to the Vijayraghogarh Block Education Officer during his period of suspension.

