3 Dead, 2 Injured In Maharashtra After SUV Hits Truck

The accident occurred at around 9.30 am over 260 km from Maharashtra capital Mumbai (Representational)

Three persons were killed and two others injured Sunday when an SUV they were travelling in hit a truck in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 am near Khambatki ghat adjacent to Khandala village, over 260 km from Maharashtra capital Mumbai, an official said.

The SUV carrying five passengers was returning to Borivli in Mumbai from the Konkan region when it hit the truck from behind, he said.

While three of the five passengers died on the spot, two others, including the SUV driver, sustained serious injuries, the official said, adding that they are admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

