Mumbai Hotelier Assaulted By A Group Of People In Maharashtra's Thane

A 41-year-old hotelier from Mumbai and some other persons have allegedly been assaulted by a group of persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at an office in Wagle Estate area here on Wednesday when the hotelier arrived there to discuss business matters related to a property, they said, adding a case has been registered in this connection.

At that time, around 20 persons entered into the premises and allegedly began attacking the hotelier and others present there. The assailants punched and kicked them and also ransacked the office, an official from Shreenagar police station in Thane said.

A builder and the office owner were also present at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint from the hotelier, the police registered an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, trespass and criminal intimidation, the official said.

One of the accused named in the FIR is associated with the real estate sector and is politically influential, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding the police were examining CCTV footage of the office premises and surrounding areas and are also recording statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

