Woman Burnt Alive In Uttar Pradesh For Resisting Gang-Rape

The victim dialed the police's number, but the calls were allegedly not answered

A woman was burnt alive on Saturday, allegedly by four men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The victim was with her six-year-old daughter in her house when the accused barged in and kidnapped her, late on Friday. The accused took her to a hut nearby and allegedly tried to gang-rape her. They allegedly set her on fire after they failed in their rape attempt.

The police have seized the body and have sent it for the post-mortem examination. They have denied reports of a gang-rape attempt. Sambhal Superintendent of Police RM Bhardwaj told ANI, "We've identified the accused and their motive, but we can't reveal it now. Action will be taken soon. But reports of gang-rape attempt aren't true. The crime has been committed by some villagers".

The incident occurred in Pathakpur village of Sambhal district. The victim's family members alleged the accused used to harass her. On Friday, the victim objected to their harassment, leading to an altercation. Later at night, the accused barged into her house and kidnapped her.

The victim's husband works in Delhi.

The family members of the victim said that she called them and told that the four men would kill her. She also dialed the police's number, but the calls were allegedly not answered.