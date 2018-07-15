Woman Gives Birth To Twins Inside Train Near Mumbai, Passengers Celebrate

Salma Tabassum delivered a twin boy and girl in the presence of the station manager, a central railway medical team and railway police officials. Ms Tabassum went into labour soon after she had boarded the train early in the morning.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: July 15, 2018 19:50 IST
After examining the twins, a boy and girl, doctors declared them healthy

Thane: 

A 30-year-old woman today delivered twins inside a train near Mumbai this morning as passengers clapped and cheered. Railway officials stopped the train at Kalyan station soon after they came to know the woman had gone into labour. After examining the babies, doctors declared them healthy.

The woman later got off the train with the railway officials' help and was taken to a hospital for post-delivery care, according to news agency IANS, quoting a central railway spokesperson.

The Mumbai LTT-Vishakapatnam Express had arrived at Kalyan station, around 40 kilometres away from its source, at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, at 7.52 am on Sunday, according to the IANS report.

The condition of the mother and twins is said to be fine.

Ms Tabassum's family stays in Ghatkopar's Gousiya Masjid area.

(With Inputs From IANS and ANI)

