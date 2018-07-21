Around Rs 8 Lakh Cash Stolen From ATM In Haryana's Hisar

The incident took place at around 3 am today, they said

Cities | | Updated: July 21, 2018 14:58 IST
ATM's CCTV camera showed a masked man in a white shirt entering the ATM kiosk (Representational)

Hisar: 

Unidentified robbers allegedly looted Rs 8.95 lakh cash from an ATM of a public sector bank after injuring its security guard in Sector 16 here, police said today.

The incident took place at around 3 am today, they said.

The security guard, identified as Satbir Singh, was beaten up mercilessly with bricks by assailants and sustained serious injuries, they said.

A scrutiny of the footage acquired from the ATM CCTV camera showed a masked man in a white shirt entering the ATM kiosk, the police said.

The place where the incident took place is about 500 metres away from the police station.

A probe into the matter is underway, the police added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

