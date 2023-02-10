Revolver Goes Off While Cleaning, Punjab Cop Suffers Bullet Injury In Head

The constable, who was on leave, was still unconscious, they said. (representational)

A 48-year-old Punjab police constable sustained a bullet injury in his head when his licensed revolver accidentally went off during cleaning, said police on Friday.

The incident took place at his house in village Kalyanpur here on Thursday night.

Paramjit Singh, who was posted as a constable at the third commando battalion in Mohali, was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

Mr Singh, who was on leave, was still unconscious, they said.

Further investigation was underway, said Tanda police station Sub Inspector Malkiat Singh.

