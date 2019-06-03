Rape Survivor In Uttarakhand Made To Travel With Accused, Parents Allege

The girl's parents also alleged that she was not given proper medical treatment. (Representational)

The parents of a 9-year-old girl, who was raped in Uttarakhand last week, have alleged that she was discharged from a hospital in Dehradun without proper treatment and then made to travel in a police vehicle along with the accused to record her statement before the magistrate.

The girl, a Dalit from Uttarakhand's Tehri district, was allegedly raped by an upper caste man in her village last week. She was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Social Welfare Minister Yashpal Arya has assured the girl's parents that their allegations will be looked into and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought a report from the administration.

The girl's mother alleged that after being discharged from the hospital, she was made to share the same vehicle with the accused, which caused her extreme psychological stress.

They also alleged that her condition worsened because she was made to travel so much. .

Doctors at the private hospital in Mussoorie referred her back to the Doon Medical College and Hospital in Dehradun where she is admitted in the emergency ward.