Ranchi Court Sentences 11 To Life In Jail For Raping Law Student

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict (Representational)

A Ranchi court on Monday awarded life term to 11 convicts in the rape case of a law student.

The court had pronounced the verdict in the case on February 26 but reserved the sentencing for Monday.

District Judge Navneet Kumar's court pronounced the quantum of punishment today. While awarding life term to the convicts, the court also slapped a Rs 50,000 fine on each accused.

The convicted in the case are Kuldeep Oraon, Sunil Oraon, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Oraon, Naveen Oraon, Basant Kachhap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon, Sunil Munda and Rishi Oraon.

A student of Ranchi's National Law University was gang raped on November 26 last year when she was returning to college along with her boyfriend on a scooty. As the scooty ran out of petrol they asked a passing vehicle for a lift.

Thereafter, she was kidnapped by eight men who were travelling in the vehicle. The accused dragged her to a nearby brick kiln and raped her. Later, more men joined them and 12 people committed the crime.

The survivor had lodged a complaint at Kanke police station on November 27.

Police had detained 16 people and 12 of them had admitted to raping the girl. The forensic laboratory report had also confirmed rape by 12 people. One of the accused had raped her twice. One accused is a juvenile and his hearing is going on in the juvenile court.