Rajasthan Woman Given Triple Talaq , Then Raped By In-Laws: Police

The woman was also beaten up by her brother-in-law. (Representational)

A woman in Rajasthan has alleged that she was raped by her father-in-law and another relative, while her husband pronounced ''talaq'' to her thrice, all in the same day.

According to an FIR, the 25-year-old woman alleged that she was given triple talaq by her husband.

When she objected, her father-in-law and his brother allegedly raped her, the police said. She was also beaten up by her brother-in-law.

"We have registered a case against the husband for giving triple talaq. The father-in-law and the other relative have been charged for gang rape. Investigation into the matter is on," the police said.

