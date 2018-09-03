Woman Denies Marriage, Stabbed To Death By Spurned Lover In Rajasthan

The woman refused to marry the accused. (Representational)

A 22-year-old spurned lover stabbed a woman to death and also injured her mother when she tried to protect her daughter in their house in the city, the police said today.

Shakil Khan entered house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano (45) and daughter Khushnasiba Bano (21) were present on Sunday evening, they said. He stabbed Khushnasiba and when her mother tried to protect her, he stabbed Akhtar also, the police said.

Khushnasiba succumbed to her injuries at the SMS hospital, while her mother is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger now, police said.

"Shakil and Khushnasiba were known to each other for some time. Shakil wanted to marry Khushnasiba but she had denied and therefore he was annoyed with her," station house officer of the Galta gate police station, Dharmraj Chaudhary said today.

After the incident, the accused escaped but he was caught Sunday night and was placed under arrest, the police said.