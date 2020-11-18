Woman Killed In Dispute Between Two Families Over Rs 500: Rajasthan Cops

Accused is being interrogated and others involved will also be arrested, police said (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman was killed and eight other members of two families were injured in Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday in a clash between the two groups over a dispute involving a paltry sum of Rs 500.

The families clashed with each other over the money dispute in which 8 persons from both groups were injured in Behted village.

"Amid the clash, Akram from one family, while rushing in his SUV to Malarna Dungar police station to report the matter hit a woman of another family, Sabila Bano, leaving her dead," the police said.

The accused, who has been detained, told the police that he inadvertently hit the woman who was also present during the clash.

Primary investigations revealed it was an issue linked to the payment of Rs 500 by one family to other which took an ugly turn on Wednesday.

"The injured are being treated at a local hospital. The accused is being interrogated and others involved in the incident will also be arrested," the police added.