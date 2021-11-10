5 Killed, 22 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Rajasthan

Rajasthan road accident: The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village, said police.

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving five people dead and 22 others injured, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway, police said.

"Forensic and rescue teams are on the spot. So, we cannot confirm how many deaths have occurred. But one body has been recovered from the truck and three are seen in the bus. One death has occurred in hospital. So, five deaths are confirmed. Twenty-two others were rushed to hospital," Barmer SP Deepak Bhargav said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"I have directed Barmer district collector for relief and rescue measures in the matter of accident between a truck and bus in Barmer. Better to Better treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident," Mr Gehlot said in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)