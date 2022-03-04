Girl, 15, Gang-Raped In Rajasthan; No Arrests Yet: Police

Rajasthan rape case: The survivor lodged a complaint at police station, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Friday.

The survivor lodged a complaint at Malarna Dungar police station on Friday, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhanraj said an FIR has been registered against accused Ramnaresh, Dinesh and Indraj and others under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrests have been made so far and the matter is being investigated, he said.