Rajasthan Man Immolates Self At Police Station Over Water Tank Demolition

The police said the man has given a statement naming a sarpanch and others (Representational)

A 30-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at a police station in Jaisalmer today after local authorities demolished a water tank at his farm following a dispute with the sarpanch, a senior official said.

The man, Girdhar Ram Bhil, has sustained nearly 50 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Jodhpur where he is currently undergoing treatment, Pokaran circle officer Mota Ram said.

The officer said that the man had given a statement to the police that local authorities demolished a water tank in his farm after he had some dispute with the sarpanch.

Girdhar Bhil first went to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office today but it was closed. He then reached the Pokaran police station where he set himself ablaze, the circle officer said.

The police said a case will be registered against the sarpanch and others who have been named in the statement.

According to a policeman, Mr Bhil entered the police station premises shouting and crying. Before the policemen could understand the matter, he lit a matchstick and set himself on fire.

"We rushed to rescue him and doused the flames with blankets. He was taken to a local hospital where he was given primary treatment and then he was referred to Jodhpur," the policeman said.