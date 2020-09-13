Rajasthan Man Immolates Self At Police Station Over Water Tank Demolition

The man, Girdhar Ram Bhil, has sustained nearly 50 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

Rajasthan Man Immolates Self At Police Station Over Water Tank Demolition

The police said the man has given a statement naming a sarpanch and others (Representational)

Jaisalmer:

A 30-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at a police station in Jaisalmer today after local authorities demolished a water tank at his farm following a dispute with the sarpanch, a senior official said.

The man, Girdhar Ram Bhil, has sustained nearly 50 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Jodhpur where he is currently undergoing treatment, Pokaran circle officer Mota Ram said.

The officer said that the man had given a statement to the police that local authorities demolished a water tank in his farm after he had some dispute with the sarpanch.

Girdhar Bhil first went to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office today but it was closed. He then reached the Pokaran police station where he set himself ablaze, the circle officer said.

The police said a case will be registered against the sarpanch and others who have been named in the statement.

According to a policeman, Mr Bhil entered the police station premises shouting and crying. Before the policemen could understand the matter, he lit a matchstick and set himself on fire.

"We rushed to rescue him and doused the flames with blankets. He was taken to a local hospital where he was given primary treatment and then he was referred to Jodhpur," the policeman said.

Comments
Rajasthan ManMan Immolates SelfPokaran Police Station

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india