Rajasthan Man Hangs Self After Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters: Cops

Police said the man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health. (FILE PHOTO)

A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and two minor daughters in Rajasthan's Sirohi due to financial crisis, police said on Thursday.

On late Wednesday night, Prabhu Bheel allegedly killed his wife 25 year-old wife Geeta and three-year-old daughter Rama with a sword. He allegedly strangled his one-and-a-half-year old daughter Jamu.

Prabhu Bheel then hanged himself at his home in Isra village, Saroopganj Police Station in-charge Shivraj Singh said.

The man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health and the family was facing an extreme financial crunch, Mr Singh said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem and the last rites were performed on Thursday, he said.