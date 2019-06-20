Rajasthan Man Hangs Self After Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters: Cops

The man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health and the family was facing an extreme financial crunch, police said.

Cities | | Updated: June 20, 2019 23:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajasthan Man Hangs Self After Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters: Cops

Police said the man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health. (FILE PHOTO)


Jaipur: 

A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and two minor daughters in Rajasthan's Sirohi due to financial crisis, police said on Thursday. 

On late Wednesday night, Prabhu Bheel allegedly killed his wife 25 year-old wife Geeta and three-year-old daughter Rama with a sword. He allegedly strangled his one-and-a-half-year old daughter Jamu. 

Prabhu Bheel then hanged himself at his home in Isra village, Saroopganj Police Station in-charge Shivraj Singh said. 

The man was not employed for the last several months because of his ill health and the family was facing an extreme financial crunch, Mr Singh said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem and the last rites were performed on Thursday, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

man kills familySirohiSuicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayMoto One VisionSeltos

................................ Advertisement ................................