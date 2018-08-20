Rajasthan Man Commits Suicide After Daughter Accuses Him Of Rape

The family members of the man lodged a case against five people, including his wife and parents-in-law, for abetment of suicide.

Cities | | Updated: August 20, 2018 23:17 IST
A 40-year-old Rajasthan man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself (Representational)

Bikaner: 

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after his minor daughter accused him of raping her, police said today.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the father.

"After the FIR was lodged, the father committed suicide the same day," said Vikas Vishnoi, the SHO at Chhatargarh police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The family members of the man lodged a case against five people, including his wife and parents-in-law, for abetment of suicide.

