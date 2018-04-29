Rajasthan Man Commits Suicide, Accuses Police Officer Of Harassment The deceased alleged in a suicide note that he was being harassed by ASI Bhanwar Singh of the Anta police station of Baran district of Rajasthan, who had fabricated a false case against him.

A 25-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Mahaveirnagar extension area. In his suicide note, he has claimed harassment by the police as the reason for his extreme step.Virendra Nagar, alias Vikki, wrote that he was being harassed by ASI Bhanwar Singh of the Anta police station of Baran district of Rajasthan, who had fabricated a false case against him under various sections of IPC.The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem and an investigation initiated in this regard, officials said.Nagar was a resident of Koteri area in Anta town of Baran and killed himself at a park near a relative's home, where he had been staying for sometime.The youth was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment last night, he added.The ASI had fabricated a false case of physically abusing a married woman against him under sections 308, 341 and 324 of IPC, the deceased said in the note, and added that he was in no way involved in the case.He demanded strict action against those who forced him to commit suicide and also apologised to his family, police said.Nagar had cleared the REET exam and was about to get a job as a teacher.A case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged in this connection, police said. The investigation into the reliability of suicide note and other aspects was underway. When contacted, Anta police station ASI Bhanwar Singh refuted the allegations levelled against him, and said a case under several sections was lodged against Virendra Nagar and four others on March 23.The evidences against the accused, including Virendra, were proven in a routine investigation and two of the accused, Bablu and Pritibai, were arrested and sent to judicial custody, ASI Singh said, adding that Virendra was absconding.