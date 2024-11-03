Lab Attendant Performs ECG On Patient Watching Online Video, Probe On

A lab attendant performed an ECG scan on a patient after a watching YouTube clip.

A purported video of a lab attendant performing an ECG scan on a patient after a watching YouTube clip at Jodhpur's state-run hospital has surfaced on social media, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry.

In the video, family members of the patient are seen raising objection saying conducting the scan without proper knowledge could kill him, to which the attendant said he had no other option as there was no staff.

The helper is also heard saying that the lab technician has gone home on Diwali leave. Everything has been installed in the right place and the machine will do whatever work it needs to do, he added.

The incident recently occurred at Satellite Hospital located in Pawta, a video of which has surfaced on Saturday, according to officials.

After the video surfaced, Principal BS Jodha of the attached medical college said necessary action will be taken after investigating the matter and the video.