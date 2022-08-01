Doctors Take Out More Than 50 Coins From Rajasthan Man's Stomach Without Any Surgery

The procedure to take out the coins lasted for two days, said doctors.

In a rare incident, doctors in Rajasthan's Jodhpur took out more than 50 coins from the stomach of a man, that too without any surgery. The man was brought to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital by his family on Friday after he complained of severe stomach pain. The doctors were shocked to find so many metal pieces inside the man's body. They said the procedure lasted for two days.

The 40-year-old man was brought to the gastroenterology department of the hospital to get his stomach checked. During endoscopy, doctors found a metallic lump in his stomach.

"We found the coins in a region called fundus of the stomach (a dome-shaped section at the top of the stomach). They were so many coins so we decided to take them out without any surgical procedure. This posed a challenge because we could only take out one or two coins at a time through the man's oesophagus. That is why it took such a long time," said Sunil Dadhich, a senior doctor in the gastro department.

The man's family told the doctors that he swallowed the coins due to a mental disorder. The patient said he has done this sort of thing earlier too.

A team of doctors, under the supervision of gastro department head Dr Narendra Bhargava and command of Dr Dadhich, took out all the coins after the two-day-long procedure.

"Almost all the staff members got involved in the procedure. All of them all contributed in their own way," Dr Dadhich said.

He added that such cases are usually reported in children but this is the first time that so many coins have been found inside the stomach of an adult person.

"There was no medical complication, and we did not have to give any extra medicine to the patient. We have advised him to visit a psychiatrist and avoid eating things which can hurt his body," said Dr Dadhich.

The patient was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.