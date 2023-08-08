Rajasthan Government Employee Burnt To Death As Car Catches Fire: Cops

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the vehicle. (Representational)

A 35-year-old employee of the Rajasthan Consumer Affairs department was burnt to death after the SUV he was driving caught fire here on Tuesday, police said.

The vehicle caught fire near Champapura area in the morning. Rahul Chaudhary, an accounts officer of the Consumer Affairs department, got trapped in the SUV and was burnt alive, Kalwar Station House Officer (SHO) Dharam Singh said.

He said after receiving the information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, but Chaudhary had died.

The SHO said the body has been kept at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The police officer said efforts are being made to find out the cause of the fire. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the vehicle. However, other reasons are also being investigated, Singh said.

