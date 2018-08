There are nearly 2000 cows in the shelter which is run by a trust (Representational)

At least 28 cows have died in two days due to suspected food poisoning at a cow shelter in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

Nearly 300 cows got sick due to suspected food poisoning and 28 cows have died in the last two days, the 'gaushala' (cow shelter) president Dayanand Khokhewala said.

There are nearly 2000 cows in the shelter which is run by a trust.

Joint Director of the state's Animal Husbandry Department, Madanlal, said that a team of veterinary doctors are monitoring the situation.