Rajasthan Cop Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Fight Between 2 Groups

A Rajasthan Police constable was stabbed to death during a fight between two groups at a Shivratri fair in Sirohi district, police said on Saturday.

Niranjan Singh, posted at Swarupganj Police Station, was on duty Friday night when the incident happened at the fair organised at Lautana village.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. The state government announced a special financial assistance package to the family including a government job to a dependent.

A total of Rs 1.35 crore along with other departmental benefits will be extended to the family of the constable, according to a press release.

At the fair, a fight broke out between two groups and when Niranjan Singh intervened in the matter, he was stabbed in the neck by someone, police said.

The accused fled after the incident and are being searched for, police said.

The police have detained eight persons in connection with the incident.

Main accused has been identified as Praveen Garasia and efforts are being made to nab him, SP Sirohi Anil Kumar said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused.

"Tribute to constable Niranjan Singh who laid down his life in Swarupganj of Sirohi while performing duty. Our sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief. The state government should arrest the murderers and ensure strictest action," he posted on X.

His body was placed in the mortuary of the district hospital for post mortem.

