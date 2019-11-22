Rajasthan Bride Gets Grand Send-Off - In A Chopper

The bride and groom were sent off in a chopper to Sultana, where the two will live after marriage.

A father arranged a grand farewell for his daughter after her wedding in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. Reena, the bride, and her husband Sandeep were sent off on a helicopter to Sultana, where the two will love after marriage.

A huge crowd including school children had gathered to see the chopper on Wednesday.

Reena's father Mahendra Singh Solakh said that when he decided to get his daughter married a year ago, he had made up his mind that he wanted Reena to leave her home in a chopper. He shared this wish with his family when the wedding was two months away.

Reena is completing her graduation in Jhunjhunu Morraka College while her husband is working as a railway station master in Nashik.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.