A teenage girl was allegedly abducted and raped for four days by a youth, the police said Sunday.The 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her home on April 24, following which her father lodged a missing compliant with the police the next day, a police official said.The girl returned home on Saturday night and told her parents that the accused took her to his house, held her captive and raped her for four days, the official said.The girl's family reported the matter to the police, following which Section 376 and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, the police official said.The girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he said.