Railway Officer Allegedly Commits Suicide In Haryana, Found Dead In Car

Parammjit was found dead in his car in the railway station parking, say cops (Representational)

A 40-year-old Special Police Officer with Government Railway Police here was found dead in his car on Friday, with police claiming that he shot himself with his licensed pistol.

Paramjit, who was posted as the SPO in the GRP, was found dead in his car which was parked at the railway station in the city.

The Tajakpur resident Paramjit allegedly shot himself in his car in the parking lot of the railway station, the police said.

The reason behind the extreme step was not immediately known, said.

Police said Paramjit was posted here for the last one-and-a-half-year. When he did not reach the house on Thursday evening, the family started searching for him. Later, the police was informed.

He was found dead in his car in the railway station parking.

A case has been registered and further investigations were under progress, they added.