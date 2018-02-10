Punjab Government Challenges Order Quashing Suresh Kumar's Appointment

Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda confirmed the single- bench order quashing Kumar's appointment had been challenged with a double bench.
On January 17, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had set aside the appointment of Suresh Kumar, saying the retired IAS officer was holding public office "without authority of law".
Petitioner Ramandeep Singh, a Mohali resident, had moved the high court last year, claiming Kumar's appointment was against the constitutional scheme and accepted norms.
Mr Kumar, considered close to Amarinder Singh, was appointed after the Congress came to power in the state last March. The post of chief principal secretary was specially created for the retired IAS officer, the petitioner had said.
He had also served as principal secretary to the chief minister during Amarinder Singh's previous tenure of 2002- 2007.