Cities | | Updated: October 01, 2018 23:32 IST
Case Against 3 For Forcibly Circumcising 10-Year-Old Boy In Punjab

The 10-year-old boy said one of the accused wanted to circumcise him. (Representational)

Ludhiana: 

A case has been registered against three people for circumcising a 10-year-old boy to allegedly convert him to Islam in Punjab's Machhiwara city.

A doctor at the Machhiwara Civil Hospital, Maninderjit Singh, said that the boy was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable.

The 10-year-old boy said despite his resistance, the accused circumcised him.

Machhiwara Station House Officer Rajesh Sharma told ANI, "On the basis of the child's statement, we have registered a case against three people. Further investigation is underway."

The boy's family has demanded immediate arrest of the accused and stern punishment.

