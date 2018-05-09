Ludhiana's Gurpreet Singh Tops Punjab Class 10 Board Exams, Celebrations Follow

As sweets get circulated around, an elated Gurpreet told ANI, "My sister called me to tell me about my result. When I asked her about my percentage, she said that I have topped in Punjab. So I rushed to the school and everyone was here."
"I am very happy about the result. It was totally unexpected and I was quite surprised to know that I have topped the exams," he said, as friends gather around to lift him up in the air.
Gurpreet, who wants to do PhD in Physics Research, said that he studied hard but does not believe in over-studying as that exhausts the mind.
"My school teachers and staff are like family. They cooperated at all times and helped us solve all doubts and queries," said Gurpreet.
His mother could not hold her tears as she expressed her joy. "My son has really worked very hard throughout the year. He did not attend any function and would just keep studying," she said.
Gurpreet's father said that though they face financial constraints, but will ensure that his dreams are not compromised and he can study as much as he wants.
It's also a matter of prestige for Gurpreet's Shri Harikrishan Sahib School as it's for the first time that a student has topped the state from their school. "Teachers and management have worked very hard with the students and the results have proven that their efforts have paid off," the school principal said.
The complete result will be uploaded on the PSEB website on Wednesday.
(With Inputs From ANI)