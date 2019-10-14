Probe Against Gujarat Teacher For Coming To Class Drunk

Officials said they often received complaints about the teacher turning. (Representational)

A primary school teacher in a village in Gujarat was caught dozing off in a drunken state in his classroom after which a probe was initiated against him, officials said.

The teacher was seen dozing in his classroom at a school in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district.

A probe was initiated against the teacher after villagers recorded a video and complained to authorities, District Primary Education Officer PD Baraiya said.

Education officials said they had often received complaints about the teacher turning up drunk at school.

