Prisoner Taken To UP Hospital For Treatment Escapes, 5 Cops Suspended

The prisoner was taken to Meerut Medical College for treatment from Bareilly jail. (Representational)

Five policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a prisoner in Bareilly police custody escaped from the Meerut Medical College, officials said.

An order in this regard was issued by Bareilly SSP, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan. The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the escape of the prisoner.

The five policemen had taken the prisoner from Bareilly jail to Meerut Medical College for treatment, said Bareilly police.

As per the reports, a report has been lodged by the local post-in-charge against five policemen who took the prisoner from Bareilly jail to Meerut College for treatment and the report has been lodged against the fleeing prisoner as well.

According to the Bareilly police, the five policemen have been identified as Chief Constable Khem Singh, Constable Yusuf, Rahul Kumar, Akash, and Sudhanshu Yadav while the fleeing prisoner has been identified as Kaale who was taken to Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut by the five policemen on Saturday.

The prisoner escaped from police custody after opening his handcuffs on Saturday night after which the local police post in charge lodged a report against the five police personnel including the prisoner, said police.

Officials further mentioned that prisoner Kale Khan's escape from Medical College Hospital was captured on CCTV.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)