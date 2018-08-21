Principal Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Rape School Staff In Assam

The woman managed to escape and informed the villagers about the incident. (Representational)

The principal of a missionary school was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a staffer in the campus yesterday, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Belsor Police Station Dipul Boro said the victim lodged an FIR and a case was registered against the principal at Panigaon village in the district.

The woman who worked as a cook in the school, in her complaint alleged that the principal entered her room in the school premises this morning and tried to rape her. She managed to escape and informed the nearby villagers about the incident, Mr Boro said.

The villagers surrounded the school campus and demanded his arrest, he said, adding police rushed to the spot and arrested him.