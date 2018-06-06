President Ram Nath Kovind To Declare Pineapple As State Fruit Of Tripura The President would also inaugurate a 6 km long road from Udaipur town to Tripurasundari temple.

Share EMAIL PRINT The declaration of the state fruit would be made at a civic reception organised by the state government Agartala: President Ram Nath Kovind would be in Tripura tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he would declare the 'queen' variety of pineapple as the state fruit, officials said today.



The declaration of the state fruit would be made at a civic reception organised by the state government in honour of the President tomorrow evening.



Mr Kovind would land at the Agartala airport early in the day and leave for Udaipur, the headquarters of Gomati district, in a helicopter.



He would inaugurate a 6 km long road from Udaipur town to Tripurasundari temple, considered one of the 51 shaktipiths of the country, officials said.



The President would also visit the temple and offer Puja there before returning to the Rajbhavan in Agartala. The civic reception would be held at 6 pm.



Mr Kovind would return to Delhi the next morning, officials said.



