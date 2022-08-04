Pregnant Woman Injured In Public Toilet Collapse In Maharashtra: Report

The woman is in hospital and is recovering from injuries. (Representational)

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was injured after the commode of a public toilet collapsed in Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district on Thursday morning, quoting a civic official said, Press Trust of India reported.

The incident took place at 7am in Lahuji Nagar in Mohane when the woman had gone to use the public toilet, he said.

"The commode collapsed into the septic tank. The woman tried to come out of the tank but finally was pulled out by others who heard her cries. She is in hospital and is recovering from injuries," he said.

A team has been sent to the site to inspect the 27-year-old toilet, said Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Exectuive Engineer Ghanshyam Navangul.

