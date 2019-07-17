Prayagraj Court Dismisses Constable Murder Case Against Yogi Adityanath

A special court rejected a 20-year-old murder case filed against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The case pertains to the murder of police constable Satya Prakash Yadav in Maharajganj district in 1999.

The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has probed the case and gave a clean-chit to Yogi Adityanath.

The case went to Courts of Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court Maharajganj that rejected the charges filed against Mr Adityanath in 2018.

The Prayagraj court also upheld the CJM court order and has dismissed the case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

