13 Dead, 15 Injured As Truck Runs Over Marriage Procession In Rajasthan

Pratapgarh, Rajasthan: 9 people died on spot and four died on the way to a hospital

As many as 13 people were killed and 15 others were injured after being mowed down by a truck in Rajastan's Pratapgarh late on Monday night.

The accident occurred at Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway in Ambawali village of the district, around 417 kilometres from state capital Jaipur.

The people, who live in houses along the highway, were walking on the side of the road as part of ''bindoli,'' a marriage procession, when the accident took place, according to family sources.

Nine people died on spot and four died on the way to a hospital. Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and they have been referred to hospital, a police official said.

In a similar accident, six people were killed after a truck that was allegedly over-speeding, hit a taxi on Sunday night in Ashoknagar district of Bihar.