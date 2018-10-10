Policemen Can't Enter Jagannath Temple With Weapons, Shoes: Top Court

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation.

Cities | | Updated: October 10, 2018 12:15 IST
The Supreme Court said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.

