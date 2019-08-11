Police Inspector Held For Allegedly Raping Woman In Haryana

A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman

A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and filming the incident in Haryana, police said on Saturday.

"On Friday, we got a rape complaint by a woman against an inspector. A video was shot which was used to sexually assault her several times. We have registered a case and arrested the accused. The medical examination of the woman was done," senior police officer Pushpa said.

Ms Pushpa said that the woman stated she had a case registered in Gurgaon that is why she got in touch with the inspector.

The accused is on three-day police remand.

An investigation in the case is being held.

