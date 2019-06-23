Police Find Suspected Robber After He Spends Lavishly At Bar In Thane

The man has robbed at least six warehouses with the help of his aides. (Representational)

Police found their way to a suspected burglar in Maharashtra's Thane after he spent money lavishly at a bar. Riaz Khan happened to be noticed by a police informer who saw the man spending a lot of money on alcohol in the bar in Thane.

According to a senior officer of Manpada police station, when a team of officials rushed to the bar to check on the man, they were unaware that they are going to find a wanted criminal.

Riaz Khan told the police about his role into robbing at least six warehouses with the help of his aides, the officer said.

Police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 8.56 lakh from Riaz Khan, Rafique Shaikh, and Prakash Suryavanshi, he added.

In separate cases, police arrested six persons and recovered stolen items, including jewellery, motorbikes and mobile phones.

In another incident, police have arrested a suspected chain-snatcher and recovered Rs 12,000 cash and a motorcycle from him.