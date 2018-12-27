Police Constable Suspended For Allegedly Raping Woman Colleague In UP

According to the police complaint, the accused established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her.

Cities | | Updated: December 27, 2018 14:46 IST
Accused established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her: Cops (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A police case has been filed against a constable on the charges of raping his woman colleague in Budhana town of the district after promising to marry her, a police official said today.

Senior police official Sudhir Kumar said Kesho Sharma, the accused constable posted at Budhana Police Station was suspended on Wednesday.

According to the police complaint, Sharma established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her.

Later, he backtracked from the promise and threatened the woman when she pressured him to marry her, the police officer said.

 

