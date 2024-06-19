Telangana Cop Who Raped Woman Constable At Gunpoint Removed From Service: Police

In her complaint, the constable alleged that the SI threatened and raped her (Representational)

A Sub Inspector of police who was arrested on Wednesday for raping a woman head constable at gunpoint in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana has been dismissed from service, police said.

The constable had filed a complaint with senior officials following which an inquiry was conducted against the SI and the allegation was confirmed, a release from Telangana Police said.

Bhavani Sen, working at Kaleswaram police station in the district was accused by the constable, who is also working in the same police station, of committing sexual assault on her on June 16 in a guest room of an irrigation project's accommodation facility, they said.

In her complaint, the constable alleged that the SI threatened her using his revolver and raped her. He then warned her of dire consequences if she revealed to anyone what he did to her.

Taking a serious view of the allegation against Sub Inspector Bhavani Sen, the Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone -1) A V Ranganath issued orders to permanently remove him from service.

Based on the constable's complaint, the SI was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, another police official said.

There were also allegations against the SI that he had sexually assaulted three other women constables in the past, taking advantage of his position. A case was earlier registered against the SI in July 2022 in Asifabad district over sexual harassment charges, the release said.

The SI frequently indulging in sexual assaults and harassment was hurting the prestige of state police, the release added.

In these circumstances, the SI was permanently removed from service as per Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, the IGP Ranganath said.

Article 311 of the Constitution provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the union or state.

